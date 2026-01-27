Massapequa Park Village authorizes $2.5M in public improvement bonds

The Massapequa Park Village Board of Trustees announced it will use $2.5 million to repair roads and parking lots.
The board passed three separate serial bond resolutions at its Monday, Jan. 26, meeting, one for $2 million to finance the costs to reconstruct and rehabilitate village roads, one for $200,000 to finance the construction of improvements to village parking lots and one for $300,000 to acquire machinery and equipment for use by the Department of Public Works, who will work on the projects.
All three resolutions were passed unanimously by the board. The board did not indicate where specifically the improvements will be within the village.
Trustee Christine Wiss was not present for the meeting.
In 2021, the village authorized $3.5 million in public improvement serial bonds to finance multiple capital infrastructure projects.
The board also passed a resolution setting a public hearing for Monday, Feb. 23, to authorize the village to override the 2026 state tax levy limit. Mayor Daniel Pearl said this gives the village flexibility when creating its budget for the next year. Massapequa Park’s 2025 budget was within the state tax cap.