Massapequa Park Village authorizes $2.5M in public improvement bonds

The board passed three separate serial bond resolutions at its Monday, Jan. 26, meeting, one for $2 million to finance the costs to reconstruct and rehabilitate village roads, one for $200,000 to finance the construction of improvements to village parking lots and one for $300,000 to acquire machinery and equipment for use by the Department of Public Works, who will work on the projects.