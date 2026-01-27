Schreiber gymnasts host youth clinic to introduce gymnastics to kids

Members of the Paul D. Schreiber High School varsity gymnastics team hosted a youth gymnastics clinic on Saturday, Jan. 24, for students in grades K through six, giving local children hands-on exposure to the sport.

The clinic, started by varsity coach Jeannine Fallon, was created to fill a gap in local opportunities for young gymnasts.

“Gymnastics is such a specialized sport, and kids don’t always get the chance to try it,” Fallon said. “We really wanted to open this up to the community.”

The student-led clinic features warmups and rotating stations, including a tumble track, floor exercises, balance beam, uneven bars and obstacle-course activities. Varsity gymnasts guide participants based on age and ability.

Fallon said the program is limited to elementary students because interscholastic sports begin in seventh grade.

“Up to sixth grade, kids are still figuring out what they like,” she said.

Fallon said the most recent clinic drew more participants than earlier sessions, including a strong turnout of kindergarten students.

“It was very successful,” she said. “The kids were active, engaged and had a great time.”

Proceeds from the clinic will support the Schreiber gymnastics program through the Viking Sports Foundation.