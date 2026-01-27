Suozzi reverses support for Homeland Security funding after Milwaukee shooting

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi walked back his support for a major Department of Homeland Security spending bill on Monday, Jan. 26, after a federal immigration agent fatally shot a U.S. citizen in Minneapolis, intensifying backlash over the role of ICE.

Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) and U.S. Rep. Laura Gillen (D-Rockville Centre) were the only two Long Island Democrats who crossed party lines Thursday, Jan. 22, to vote for the $64 billion Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill, which passed the House of Representatives 220-207 with the support of all but one Republican and seven Democrats.

The vote was pivotal, as Republicans’ narrow majority would not have been sufficient to pass the bill without Democratic support.

The measure is part of a broader package of four spending bills totaling about $1.2 trillion that would fund the federal government through Sept. 30, pending Senate approval.

The Department of Homeland Security bill, formally known as the DHS Appropriations Act of 2026, reduces funding for ICE removal operations by $115 million while keeping the agency’s overall budget flat at about $10 billion.

It also reduces the number of ICE detention beds by 5,500 and cuts Border Patrol funding by $1.8 billion. The legislation was negotiated in bipartisan fashion, House leaders said.

Despite those provisions, most Democrats opposed the bill, arguing it failed to impose meaningful restrictions on ICE’s enforcement practices.

But two days later, Suozzi issued a new statement distancing himself from the vote after a federal agent shot and killed Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, an intensive care nurse, in Minneapolis. Pretti’s death marked the second fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen by a federal immigration agent in the city this month, following the killing of Renee Nicole Good, 37.

“I failed to view the DHS funding vote as a referendum on the illegal and immoral conduct of ICE in Minneapolis,” Suozzi wrote. “I hear the anger from my constituents, and I take responsibility for that.”

He called the killing “senseless and tragic” and urged President Donald Trump to immediately end “Operation Metro Surge,” a federal enforcement operation in Minneapolis.

“The senseless and tragic murder of Alex Pretti underscores what happens when untrained federal agents operate without accountability,” Suozzi said. “President Trump must immediately end ‘Operation Metro Surge’ and ICE’s occupation of Minneapolis that has sown chaos, led to tragedy, and undermined experienced local law enforcement.”

In a statement Monday, Jan. 26, Gillen called for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, joining dozens of Democrats demanding her removal.

“The tragic killings of Americans by federal agents make it clear that Noem’s removal from office is urgent and necessary,” Gillen said, accusing the department of disregarding the law and failing to de-escalate violence.

Former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement explaining her “no” vote.

“With this bill, it is now clear that Donald Trump and Republicans slashed Americans’ health care funding to write a blank check for cruelty and impunity,” Pelosi said. “We can fund our security without abandoning our values, but this bill fails that test.”

Suozzi’s reversal highlights growing political pressure on Democrats representing swing districts, particularly on Long Island, where immigration enforcement and public safety remain sensitive political issues.

At the time of the vote, Suozzi defended his support by emphasizing that the bill did not expand funding for ICE and included appropriations for agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Transportation Security Administration, Customs and Border Protection, the Coast Guard and passport processing services. He said his vote was aimed at preventing a government shutdown and ensuring continuity of essential federal operations.

“There is no question that ICE has overstepped its bounds,” Suozzi wrote in a Facebook post following the vote but before the Pretti was killed in Milwaukee. “We have seen masked agents aggressively and at times violently confront people, including American citizens and individuals who are lawfully present in this country, before even asking basic questions or executing a lawful warrant.”

Suozzi said he supported the bill not to expand immigration enforcement, but to fund “core operations Americans rely on every day,” including disaster response and national security functions.

He also argued that the legislation did not increase ICE funding, reduced detention bed capacity and included provisions for additional training and body cameras.

Before the gunning down of the intensive care nurse reversed her position, Gillen defended her vote, arguing the bill funds critical public safety and disaster response programs while adding guardrails for ICE.

“Let us be clear: this bill is about funding FEMA disaster relief, about stopping child trafficking and the spread of fentanyl in our communities and strengthening our cybersecurity and law enforcement,” Gillen said in a statement. “I voted to protect our nation and American lives.”

Republicans, meanwhile, largely rallied behind the legislation before Pretti was killed.

“As chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, I was proud to cast my vote today to support the Department of Homeland Security’s core mission,” said Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville). “This full-year appropriations bill will bolster border security wins, ensure the safety of our law enforcement officers and prevent frontline personnel like TSA agents and the U.S. Coast Guard from missing another paycheck due to a government shutdown.”

Garbarino also pointed to funding for nonprofit security grants protecting faith-based institutions and investments in cybersecurity workforce protections.

While other Democrats who supported the bill attempted to shift focus away from ICE funding, Suozzi went further than any of his colleagues in publicly repudiating the political implications of his vote.

The Minneapolis shootings have since shifted the political landscape.

Senate Democrats who had been expected to help advance the spending package have reversed course, vowing not to support any bill that funds ICE without stronger oversight — even if it results in a shutdown.

The timeline was already tight after a winter storm delayed early Senate votes until Tuesday night, Jan. 27. The renewed debate over immigration enforcement has further complicated negotiations.

The measure requires 60 votes to pass the Senate, meaning Democratic support is essential.