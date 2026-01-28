Sands Point board reviews village business following cell tower collapse

The Sands Point Board of Trustees held a brief organizational meeting Tuesday, Jan. 27, approving routine motions, reviewing departmental reports and discussing the collapse of a cell phone monopole at the Village Club that disrupted wireless service in parts of the village.

The board opened and closed, required public hearings and carried over all proposed local laws to a future meeting. No public comments were offered during the hearings.

Mayor Peter Forman noted that a Verizon cable franchise agreement for the Village Club is likely moot following the collapse of the monopole that housed Verizon and T-Mobile antennas. The agreement was continued for the sake of formality, Forman said.

During the organizational portion of the meeting, the board reappointed Michael F. McNerney as superintendent of buildings and appointed Joseph Cazoneri Jr. as associate superintendent of the building department.

Trustees also set Feb. 17 as the grievance deadline for assessed property valuations and scheduled a public hearing on March 24 on the village’s fiscal year 2026–2027 budget. Several budgetary transfers and administrative resolutions were approved unanimously.

The meeting also included informal praise from a resident regarding snow removal operations, with Forman saying village contractors are closely monitored and appreciated for careful work.

Over the weekend, a 110-foot cell phone monopole collapsed at the Village Club at approximately 8:20 p.m. The top two-thirds of the decades-old structure snapped and fell onto a tennis court, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The monopole served the Village Club, Harbor Acres, Forest Drive and parts of Middle Neck Road, and carried antennas for Verizon and T-Mobile. Village officials said the owner of the tower is still being determined, but emphasized that replacement costs will not fall on the village.

Through coordination with wireless providers, a temporary 120-foot mobile cell tower was installed on site by 6:30 a.m. the following morning. Verizon service was restored by about 6 p.m. the same day, while T-Mobile service remained unavailable as of the latest update.

Officials cautioned that cell service may remain weaker until antennas are upgraded and adjusted. A permanent replacement monopole could take one to two years due to regulatory, technical and contractual requirements.

Trustees adjourned the meeting after setting the next regular meeting for Feb. 24.