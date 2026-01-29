Brentwood man indicted for Atlantic Beach crash that injured family of three, put child into coma

A Brentwood man was indicted for aggravated vehicular assault and other charges for a December 2025 DWI crash in Atlantic Beach that seriously injured a mother and her 11-year-old son, who was airlifted from the crash and placed in a medically induced coma for nearly two weeks, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.

Job Giuliani, 30, was arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 28, on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of vehicular assault, two counts of assault, driving while intoxicated per se, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and a drug and reckless driving.

He pleaded not guilty and bail was continued at $500,000 cash, $1 million bond, and $1.5 million partially secured bond. He is due back in court on March 5, and if convicted, he faces a sentence of 7 to 15 years in prison.

On Dec. 10, 2025, a 52-year-old father, a 49-year-old mother, and an 11-year-old child were driving to a restaurant in Atlantic Beach westbound on Beech Street, Donnelly said.

Giuliani, who was leaving a holiday party at a local beach club, made a right turn onto Beech Street, drove on the wrong side of the road heading eastbound and crashed head-on into the family’s vehicle in the left westbound lane, the DA said.

The child suffered serious injuries and was airlifted, alongside his mother, to Cohen’s Children’s Hospital from the scene of the crash, Donnelly said.

The child sustained a lacerated liver, lacerated spleen, lost function to one kidney, suffered a leg fracture and a rib fracture and was placed in a medically induced coma for nearly two weeks, according to Donnelly. He remains hospitalized, she said.

The mother suffered multiple spinal fractures and a rib fracture and was hospitalized for more than a week, the DA said.

The father was transported to a different hospital for wrist and knee pain, she said.

Giuliani was also transported to a hospital, where his blood drawn revealed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .10%. Testing also revealed the presence of active Delta-9-THC in his blood approximately 40 minutes after the crash, Donnelly said.

“This defendant destroyed a family’s sense of security with his alleged selfish actions and now faces significant prison time,” Donnelly said after the indictment.