Great Neck Library hosts pet food drive with Long Island Cares

The Great Neck Library will be hosting the 15th Annual Legislative Food Drive Challenge, supporting Long Island Cares by collecting much-needed pet food and supplies.
The food drive is sponsored by state Assembly Member Daniel Norber.
The most-needed items are five to 10-pound bags of dog or cat food, canned food, kitty litter, and new pet toys.
Hamster, fish, and ferret supplies are also needed. All donations for all pets are welcome. All pet food must be unopened and in its original packaging. No opened, ripped, or loose bags of pet food will be accepted.
Donations are accepted at the Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave. in Great Neck, from Feb. 18 through March 18. For information regarding donating/fundraising, contact Long Island Cares at (631) 582-FOOD (3663) or email info@licares.org.