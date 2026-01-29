Hempstead town council appoints animal shelter consultant

The Hempstead Town Council voted to authorize a consulting agreement for the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter with Diane Madden at its Tuesday, Jan. 27 meeting.

The town also granted an application from 2150 Grand LLC to develop a five-story, 58-unit market-rate apartment building, with mixed-use zoning and a commercial retail space, at 2150-2162 Grand Ave in Baldwin

The animal shelter decision was met with stark disapproval from many members of the public, who questioned Madden’s ethics, qualifications, and abilities. Several residents also spoke in her support.

“Detractors will always set out to break your stride while unintentionally serving as a prime example and inspiration to work even harder, to boost your resolve,” Madden said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “Here’s my only demand: stay outta my way.”

The town will pay Madden $63 per hour, and she must work 60 hours every 30 days for the duration of the 90-day contract.

“What qualifications does this person have to take on this consulting job?” Bellmore resident Hillary Flannigan said. “Having a Facebook page and talking about animal advocacy is not a qualification. How many shelters has this person worked for?”

“We have individuals within our community who possess education and hands-on knowledge of the animals’ needs,” Merrick resident Elizabeth Scota said. She said that the board never issues a request for proposal, and that the position could have been filled internally.

Some residents spoke in support of Madden.

“There is hope in the shelter. It starts with the amazing volunteers here, but it also starts with Diane,” resident Tate Simmons said. “Diane has shown me that there is proof that people can do great things. Drama aside, politics aside, Diane is here for the animals.”

Madden sued the town in 2016, alleging that it violated her constitutional rights by retaliating against her advocacy regarding the shelter. The judge ordered the case to be dismissed.

She ran unsuccessfully as a Libertarian for the town’s supervisor seat in 2019.

“There are a couple of things that I’m hearing in this room tonight that are patterns with the Town of Hempstead; there is a lack of transparency,” said Bellmore resident Danielle Asher. “I know that Diane says a lot of things that are unpopular. But I do know that she is extremely passionate, that she has a lot of integrity, and I trust that in three months she can have the opportunity to show herself and what she is capable of doing.”

“I do feel that our staff at the animal shelter and our volunteers are doing a great job. They’re certainly putting in all the effort that they can, and we’re only hoping to enhance that,” Supervisor John Ferretti said. “We thank our employees, our director, as well as our volunteers.”

The council approved new local laws to limit parking and standing in several hamlets and villages, including East Meadow, Uniondale, and West Hempstead, and designated specific zones for police vehicles and handicapped access. Additionally, it updated parking field maps for Merrick and authorized special assessments to address abandoned buildings across sixteen different areas.

