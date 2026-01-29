Seaford School District has several projects completed, has plans for more this coming summer

The Seaford School District completed several projects at its buildings and additional work for this coming summer is already being planned.

Russell Costa, the district’s director of school facilities and operations, gave an update on recently completed projects at the board of education meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 28. He said that most of the projects were finished during the summer months.

New cement pads were installed under the main entrance benches at Seaford Harbor School, along with renovations done to the building’s first-floor bathrooms, Costa said.

At Seaford Manor School, the district completed work on its inclusion playground in October. Costa said the space was designed to support ease of mobility and provide ample room for future enhancements. The district also installed turf at the school’s previously existing playground.

Seaford Middle School received a roof replacement and renovation of its gymnasium. The building’s library was also renovated with new bookshelves and furniture, Costa said.

Seaford High School received a new cement patio for its baseball field and one of its cafeterias was renovated. The building’s auditorium also got a new lighting control system, Costa said.

Costa also said future projects expected to be included in the district’s 2026-27 budget include waterproofing the foundation of the high school and redoing its patio, adding fencing around the high school’s turf athletic field, renovating the high school library, refurbishing the high school elevator, renovating the middle school rear bathrooms, and replace the roof at the district’s two elementary schools.

The board has yet to unveil its first draft of its budget for the 2026-27 academic year.

Kevin Witt, the district’s director of physical education, also presented about physical education, health and athletics, and honored the high school’s football team for its county championship this past season at the meeting.

