Long Island Resident Named President of National Association Management Company

Holly Munter Koenig, a longtime resident of Long Island has been named President of NorthStar Association Management, a newly launched national association management firm that provides full-service and project-based support for mission-driven organizations.

NorthStar Association Management, a sister organization of Kellen, a global leader in association management, officially launches February 1, offering associations a hands-on, flexible approach to management.

The firm provides services ranging from full-service management to short-term, fractional support, including membership strategy, conference planning, vendor and partner management, marketing, and non-dues revenue initiatives.

“Associations are under constant pressure to do more with limited resources,” Koenig said. “NorthStar was created to support both boards and staff with practical, experienced leadership, whether that means filling a short-term gap, leading a critical initiative, or serving as a long-term trusted partner. Our goal is helping associations operate more effectively so they can stay focused on their mission.”

Koenig brings more than 35 years of award-winning association leadership experience, guiding organizations through growth, organizational change, and complex initiatives with a focus on engagement, clarity, and measurable results. She is joined by a senior leadership team with decades of association management experience, ensuring NorthStar delivers senior-level expertise in a boutique, hands-on model.

A West Jericho resident and active member of the Long Island community, Koenig is passionate about leveraging her experience to help organizations thrive nationally while staying connected to her roots.

