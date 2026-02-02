Bay Shore man indicted in New Year’s Day murder in New Cassel

A Bay Shore man was indicted on murder and weapons charges for allegedly shooting and killing a 51-year-old man at a New Year’s Eve gathering at a home in New Cassel, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.
Stephen Primm, 34, was arraigned on Friday, Jan 30, on charges of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, to which he pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court on March 10, and if convicted, faces up to 25 years to life in prison.
On the morning of Jan. 1, at a house on Railroad Avenue in New Cassel, Joseph Fountain was attending a New Year’s Eve gathering with family members when a dispute broke out between Fountain and several family members outside of the home, Donnelly said.
During the altercation, a person from a neighboring house attempted to intervene and Fountain punched the individual before heading back into the home and up the stairs, the DA said.
Primm, a guest at the neighbor’s home, allegedly went inside the Railroad Avenue home and fired four shots up the stairwell, striking Fountain at the top of the stairs in the hand, left torso and back, Donnelly said.
Primm allegedly fled the scene immediately after the shooting and Fountain was pronounced dead at a hospital, the DA said.
Primm was located at a home in Bay Shore and arrested on Jan. 3, Donnelly said.
“When a family gathering became heated and turned physical, this defendant decided to end the argument his way,” Donnelly said after the indictment.