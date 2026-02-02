Bay Shore man indicted in New Year’s Day murder in New Cassel

Stephen Primm was indicted on murder and weapons charges for an alleged murder in New Cassel.

A Bay Shore man was indicted on murder and weapons charges for allegedly shooting and killing a 51-year-old man at a New Year’s Eve gathering at a home in New Cassel, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.

Stephen Primm, 34, was arraigned on Friday, Jan 30, on charges of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, to which he pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court on March 10, and if convicted, faces up to 25 years to life in prison.