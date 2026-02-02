Editorial: Good news for Nassau commuters

The good news for Nassau County commuters continues.

Long Island Rail Road officials said its trains ran on time more often in 2025 than any year outside of the pandemic, even as they carried more customers since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Recently released LIRR data shows the railroad carried 81,946,669 riders in 2025, an 8% increase over 2024, and the most since 2019 — a year in which the LIRR set a 70-year ridership record with 91 million passengers.

And even with the increase in ridership, the railroad reported operating 96.2% of them on time, just shy of its 96.3% record set in 2021, when COVID-related service reductions and light ridership helped the railroad stick to its schedule.

This news comes on the heels of a $50 million “reimaging” of Jamaica Station intended to turn it into a fully integrated transit hub for over 200,000 daily LIRR, subway and AirTrain riders, with easier transfers, better access, enhanced wayfinding, and an improved customer experience.

This is particularly important for commuters from Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

All LIRR passenger services except the Port Washington Branch operate through Jamaica, meaning nearly every train and rider from branches like Babylon, Ronkonkoma, Hempstead, Long Beach, Montauk, Far Rockaway and Oyster Bay must pass through or connect at Jamaica to continue toward New York City terminals.

This makes Jamaica the key transfer point for the system with riders from most of Long Island relying on Jamaica for transfers to Manhattan (Penn Station, Grand Central Madison) or to other branches.

With over 200,000 passengers on a typical weekday and more than 1,000 trains operating through it daily, Jamaica is one of the busiest commuter-rail stations in the U.S. and the dominant node in the LIRR system.

Given its importance and use, the redesign plan should include measures to shield the 113-year-old structure, built for steam engines, from the elements by at least partially enclosing it. The weather over the last few weeks should be all the evidence needed to improve comfort for commuters.

Add to the good news, congestion pricing – the source of concern and opposition by some in Nassau County.

Congestion tolling has so far brought in $500 million in revenue, an 11% decrease in traffic in Manhattan’s central business district and a 6% reduction in greenhouse gases, according to the MTA.

A new National Bureau of Economic Research working paper finds that the $9 fee charged to drivers below 60th Street in Manhattan is easing traffic in suburban communities such as Nassau County.

In fact, the study says, the majority of drivers’ time savings has accrued to those traveling entirely outside the toll zone.

Congestion pricing continues to complement other transportation improvements that benefit both Nassau commuters directly and residents indirectly.

One is the third track built by the MTA under Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which lessened congestion along the LIRR tracks from Floral Park to Hicksville, reducing the commute times for 40% of Long Island Rail Road riders. The East Side Access project brought the LIRR to Grand Central Terminal, significantly cutting commute times for those headed to Manhattan’s East Side.

By reducing commute times, the improvements increased the desirability of living in Nassau County and boosted property values.

All these improvements have come at a cost, from the construction of the 3rd track to the $9 toll south of 60th Street in Manhattan. We think the costs have been good investments in Nassau County’s future and should continue.