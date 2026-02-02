Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: Say hello to Aldi Supermarket!

A slice of life from the past. Cars, traffic, and post-World War II suburban sprawl led to shopping centers and strips shaping Long Island, including along Great Neck Road and Middle Neck Road. The “North Shore Shopping Mart,” now known as The Gardens shopping center (38 Great Neck Road), emerged during our town’s downtown Main Street transformation, in close proximity to the LIRR.

That centrally located shopping center has been part of Great Neck’s main retail shopping district, with bragging rights to the most convenient parking, for decades. Back in the day, it was developed by Sol Atlas, a Great Neck real estate investor whose daughter, Sandra Atlas Bass, later became a major benefactor of Northwell Health. Fun fact: Atlas is also credited for building out the Miracle Mile shopping district in Manhasset.

Before the “Best Market” site became home to a string of supermarkets, it was a huge part of our town’s mid-century suburban retail scene. First inhabited on May 16, 1951, by John Wanamaker, as the shopping center’s main anchor, it featured a three-story layout, a two-story atrium, two elevators, and extensive parking for 500 cars.

It was quite a showstopper, in its time. From 1955 to 1961, Stern’s, a prominent New York metropolitan department store chain, took over the space. Subsequently, Gertz, another department store, took the spot through 1980.

After that, the space was converted to supermarket use, from Grand Union to Foodtown (1994-1995), which morphed into Edwards Super Food (1995-2001), then a longer-running Waldbaum’s (2001-2015), and, most recently, Best Market from 2016- 2021. Now, after being vacant for several years, ((drumroll)) Aldi Supermarket is expected to open in the summer of 2026.

Aldi: Who, what, where and why

Aldi’s story begins abroad, in post-World War II Germany. Siblings Karl Albrecht and Theo Albrecht steadily transformed their parents’ small grocery store into a discount retail phenomenon. Plot twist: By the early 1960s, disputes between the two brothers led to a split of the family business, into two separate branches—Aldi Nord (North) and Aldi Süd (South). In the U.S. market today, the familiar Aldi stores—known for limited-assortment warehouse layouts, competitive prices, and a focus on efficiency—are operated by Aldi Süd. The first Aldi in the U.S. opened in Iowa in the 1970s. Today, the company operates thousands of stores across dozens of states, expanding rapidly as part of its national growth strategy. Enter: Great Neck.

Aldi’s model is straightforward: a curated selection of high-quality everyday staples, many under private-label brands, at prices significantly lower than traditional supermarkets.

So what Is Aldi’s relationship with Trader Joe’s?

Many in the know know that Aldi and Trader Joe’s are connected– but that’s only partly true. They share the same DNA, as both brands trace their roots back to the Albrechts’ family business.

Aldi Süd owns and operates supermarkets across the globe, eventually introducing the Aldi brand to the U.S. Today, they operate Aldi supermarkets nationwide, including in Great Neck.

Aldi Nord also operates supermarkets globally. They acquired Trader Joe’s in 1979 from its founder, Joe Coulombe, as a way of entering the American market.

Despite the shared origins, Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord are completely independent—with separate leadership, supply chains, product philosophies, and branding strategies.

There is a sense of sibling rivalry — same family, totally different personalities. We hear that Trader Joe’s is where you go for “gourmet-style” cauliflower gnocchi. Aldi is where you go for no-frills cauliflower gnocchi and a power drill you didn’t plan on buying. Lots of grocery store smack talk among their respective fans.

Add to cart: A new shopping experience

Since Best Market closed, many residents have lamented the absence of a grocery anchor at The Gardens, despite the presence of many smaller specialty and ethnic markets elsewhere in the peninsula. Local leaders have repeatedly noted that the lack of a conventional grocery store was a hardship, particularly for older residents and families without easy transportation.

Post-COVID, local petitions and advocacy groups (including Destination: Great Neck) campaigned for a “national” chain to come to the Best Market site, with a strong push for the crowd-favorite Trader Joe’s.

Since the closure, many local residents had to drive out of the area for full-service supermarkets. Many choose not to frequent Associated, ahem, do not find favor in HMart, and North Shore Farms is more of a specialty market. The closest megastores are Shop & Stop in New Hyde Park, King Kullen or Whole Foods in Manhasset.

So, for Great Neck residents, the arrival of Aldi could be a game-changer. The proposed Aldi store is set to occupy roughly 20,000 square feet, about half of the prior Best Market space.

Reportedly, Aldi invested approximately $4 million in interior renovations and shopping center upgrades.

Hot tip: If you want to use Aldi’s shopping carts, get your quarters ready! (just when we were getting used to Great Neck Plaza’s parking meter apps). It remains to be seen how The Gardens’ parking situation will be handled, especially with @Wonder possibly taking up the Wild Ginger spot #iykyk.

What’s in Store for Great Neck

Once open, Aldi will operate seven days a week, with typical hours similar to other supermarkets in the area.

For Great Neck shoppers who have long relied on specialty markets (North Shore Farms) kosher grocers (Everfresh, Shop Delite), and a handful of regional chains out beyond the peninsula, Aldi will bring a solid alternative for everyday grocery shopping—one that will close the gap and hopefully, expand shopping choices. Insiders know, it gives middle-aisle vibes.

Just sayin’, Aldi consistently ranks as one of the cheapest places to buy groceries in the Northeast when compared with traditional supermarkets. In some categories, its prices may even be lower than BJ’s and Costco.

This reflects Aldi’s discount retail model: a limited assortment of mainly private‑label products, minimal overhead, and simple store layouts. Apparently, Aldi holds up well against full‑service supermarkets in consumer satisfaction surveys for affordability and reliability, and may appeal to price‑conscious shoppers.

In any event, many are grateful that they (finally) have an alternative to Associated in the Village of Great Neck. Some dreams do come true!

Janet Nina Esagoff, a serial entrepreneur, founded Destination: Great Neck Ltd. in 2021 to strengthen and celebrate her hometown. Follow @greatneckbiz. Janet launched Esagoff Law Group PC in 2017, now located “in town” on Middle Neck Road. Prior to her law career, Janet designed special–occasion wear for girls/teens at Party Girl, her Bond Street boutique.