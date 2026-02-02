Holtsville Hal, Malverne Mel make same Groundhog Day prediction

The two leading seasonal weather-forecasting hedgehogs on Long Island were aligned in their Groundhog Day predictions on Monday, Feb. 2.

Holtsville Hal and Malverne Mel both saw their shadows, which means six more weeks of wintry weather, according to groundhog lore. It marked the first time in five years that Hal and Mel both saw their shadows — and put them in the same camp as Punxsutawney Phil, the nation’s top groundhog who also predicted more winter.

“I crept out of my borrow and then I did a quick dive, back into my hole I ran to seek cover, I couldn’t avoid the shadow that I saw began to hover,” Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro said in video reading of Hal’s prediction posted online. “And so, my friends, I’m very sad to say, that cold and gray days are here to stay.”

Mel’s forecast was held early and in person as usual, but Hal’s was released in an online video again since his home, the Holtsville Ecology Center, was closed and the animals are being relocated following an investigation into their treatment.

Their forecast comes after the region was recently hit with back-to-back snowstorms and grappling with below-freezing temperatures.

The spring equinox arrives at 10:46 a.m. Friday, March 20.

Here’s what the local Groundhog Day forecast was in years prior:

2025: Holtsville Hal and Malvene Mel both said spring

2024: Holtsville Hal and Malvene Mel both said spring

2023: Holtsville Hal said spring, Malverne Mel said winter

2022: Holtsville Hal said spring, Malverne Mel said winter

2021: Hal, Mel and Quogue Quigley, aka Sam Champion, all agreed it would be an early spring

2020: Hal and Mel said it would be a long winter, Quigley said early spring

2019: Hal, Mel and Quigley forecast an early spring

2018; Hal, Mel and Quigley forecast an early spring

2017: Hal said there would be six more weeks of winter

2016: Hal and Mel agreed it would be an early spring

2015: Hal and Mel saw their shadows, meaning more wintry weather

2014: Hal and Mel did not see their shadows, meaning spring-like weather

2013: Hal and Mel said there would be more wintry weather

2012: Hal said spring, Mel said winter

2011: Hal said winter

2010: Hal and Mel said winter

2009: Hal said winter, Mel said spring

2008: Mel said spring

2007 Hal said winter, Mel said spring