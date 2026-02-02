Port Washington artist uses loss to build a Sweet Life

For Lori Kingsley, creativity has always been more than a career path. It has been a way of life, shaped by a childhood in Port Washington, decades in the fashion and beauty industries, and ultimately a profound personal loss that inspired her to build a business rooted in joy, color and connection.

That business, Sweet Life by Lori, began in the fall of 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has since grown into a distinctive brand that blends edible art, candy-inspired resin pieces and a philosophy centered on celebrating life’s everyday moments.

Kingsley was raised in Port Washington after her family moved from Queens when she was 4-years-old. She attended local schools, including Guggenheim Elementary, Sousa Middle School and Schreiber High School, graduating a year early to pursue her passion for fashion. Encouraged by her father, who worked in New York City’s Garment Center, Kingsley developed an early appreciation for color, design and visual storytelling.

“I always felt most at home creating,” she said. “Whether it was drawing, painting or working with my hands, that was where I connected with myself.”

She enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she studied fashion buying and merchandising. Her education quickly turned into hands-on experience when she secured a coveted internship with designer Donna Karan. What was intended to be a short-term placement became a full-time opportunity, giving Kingsley a front-row seat to the inner workings of a major fashion house.

Over the next several years, Lori worked in public relations, styling and buying offices in New York City, helping guide trends, colors and merchandising strategies for boutiques across the country. Her career later expanded into the beauty industry, where she spent nearly two decades working with luxury brands including Revlon, Estée Lauder and L’Oréal. As a sales director and trend forecaster, she helped shape product launches and trained professionals across the Northeast.

While successful, the corporate world eventually left her feeling disconnected from her creative roots. That feeling intensified in 2020, when Kingsley lost both of her parents to COVID-19 within a four-month span.

“The pandemic made everything feel very fragile,” she said. “One day everything is normal and the next day your world changes completely.”

In the midst of that grief, Kingsley found herself re-evaluating how she wanted to spend her time. The turning point came unexpectedly when she created a custom chocolate gift, a toolbox filled with sweets, for a friend’s birthday.

“I realized you couldn’t walk into a store and buy something like that,” she said. “It was personal. It was thoughtful. And it made someone really happy.”

Within weeks, Kingsley left her corporate job and launched Sweet Life by Lori, naming the business in honor of the values her parents instilled in her: gratitude, family and celebrating the little things. What began as a chocolate gift business quickly gained attention through social media with orders shipping across the country.

Each piece was designed with the same attention to detail Kingsley had honed in fashion and beauty — color coordination, balance and presentation. Customers often remarked that the treats looked “too beautiful to eat,” a reaction that reinforced Kingsley’s belief that even simple items could feel special when made with intention.

As the business evolved, Kingsley’s longtime fascination with resin art began to take shape. She transitioned from edible creations to candy-inspired artwork, embedding real candies and playful elements into crystal-clear resin pieces. Her work ranges from wall art and candy dishes to hearts, paperweights and coasters, all handmade in her Port Washington studio.

Every piece includes a small heart, Kingsley’s signature, symbolizing the love poured into each creation. The works are intentionally nostalgic, designed to spark memories and conversation when viewers recognize candies tied to their own childhood experiences.

“I love watching people smile when they see their favorite candy,” she said. “It brings them back to a moment in time.”

Kingsley’s art has been featured at events such as the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, where visitors responded not only to the visual appeal but also to the emotional connection behind the work.

In addition to her signature resin creations, Kingsley recently released a new Valentine’s Day collection, featuring playful, candy-inspired items perfect for gifting or collecting. Highlights include the Sprinkle the Love Coaster ($25), the Little Big Heart Paperweight ($38), and Love & Kisses ($225), alongside other whimsical pieces like Eye Candy, One in a Million, Block Party, and The Candy Candy Dish. Each piece is handcrafted in Kingsley’s Port Washington studio, bringing her signature joy, color and nostalgia to the season of love.

Despite shipping nationwide and exhibiting beyond Long Island, Kingsley says keeping her business rooted in Port Washington is deeply meaningful.

“This town has always been home,” she said. “My family is here. My roots are here. I’m proud to be creating and sharing my work from the same community that shaped me.”

At its core, Sweet Life by Lori is about more than candy or art. It is a reflection of resilience, creativity and the belief that joy can be found and shared even in the smallest details.

“We all deserve to live a sweet life,” Kingsley said.