Carle Place holds third annual Parent University

The Carle Place School District welcomed families on Thursday, Jan. 29, for its third annual Parent University, a districtwide event designed to equip parents with tools, resources and strategies to support their own well-being while strengthening students’ academic, social and emotional growth.

Participants were welcomed by student volunteers from the music and robotics programs, who performed a variety of vocal and instrumental selections and demonstrated their robot while explaining its design and functionality. Parents then gathered for a plenary presentation by Tia Albig, a respected Nassau County educator, K-12 professional developer, and a student and parent coach. Her session, “Beyond ‘I Dunno’: Helping Kids Open Up and Connect with Purposeful Talk,” focused on strengthening communication at home through intentional conversations that encourage engagement, reflection and meaningful connection.