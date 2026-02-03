Carle Place holds third annual Parent University

The Carle Place School District welcomed families on Thursday, Jan. 29, for its third annual Parent University, a districtwide event designed to equip parents with tools, resources and strategies to support their own well-being while strengthening students’ academic, social and emotional growth.
Participants were welcomed by student volunteers from the music and robotics programs, who performed a variety of vocal and instrumental selections and demonstrated their robot while explaining its design and functionality. Parents then gathered for a plenary presentation by Tia Albig, a respected Nassau County educator, K-12 professional developer, and a student and parent coach. Her session, “Beyond ‘I Dunno’: Helping Kids Open Up and Connect with Purposeful Talk,” focused on strengthening communication at home through intentional conversations that encourage engagement, reflection and meaningful connection.
Following the keynote, families participated in two breakout sessions from a selection of nine offerings. Topics included digital safety and artificial intelligence, stress management and self-care, the college application process, work-based learning opportunities and student programs in music and STEM.
This year’s Parent University was shaped in part by student voice, with session topics informed by a student survey on areas they felt were important for parents to explore. The program was developed through collaboration among the Carle Place School District, PTA and SEPTA, Teachers Association, Civic Association and community partners, highlighting a collective commitment in family engagement and student success.
“This year’s Parent University was a wonderful success and truly reflected our commitment to supporting both our students and the families who support them,” said Dr. Ted Cannone, superintendent of Carle Place Schools. “By bringing together educators, community partners and student voices, we were able to offer meaningful learning opportunities that strengthened connections and helped our families feel informed, supported and empowered.”