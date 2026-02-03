Nassau County employee buyout plan approved

Nassau legislators have unanimously approved a request to offer buyouts to county employees with over 10 consecutive years of full-time service. The Voluntary Separation Agreement between the county and its six public employee unions will be available to eligible employees from Feb. 1 to March 5. Participating employees would receive a lump-sum payment of $2,000 for each year of their service.

The buyout program, which aims to save $27 million this year, is pending the approval of the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, which regulates the county’s budget.