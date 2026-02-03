Plandome Heights trustees weigh ban on putting snow in streets

The Plandome Heights Board of Trustees discussed how the town managed last week’s snowstorm and potentially amending the village code to help better handle future storms at its Monday, Feb. 2, meeting.

The board is looking to add snow to the list of substances it prohibits residents from putting in the road.

“I would say it was a good job under difficult circumstances,” Mayor Kenneth Riscica said of the village’s snow contractor, Creative Snow by Cow Bay, performance during last week’s storm. “I give them a ‘B.’”

The mayor said residents of Bayview Circle were particularly upset about the road conditions, but people were “accepting and tolerant generally.”

Riscica said he sent letters to eight residents who it looked like were blowing snow onto the street in front of their houses and warned them not to do that.

“It turns out our code is a little weak on putting snow in the street,” he said. “I’m hesitant to fine people, but it’s really not right.”

Trustee Mary Hauck also noted that she saw several fire hydrants buried in snow and recommended alerting the water department to install markers.

Riscica said the village will also likely have to raise taxes above 2% for the upcoming budget, but emphasized that no decision has been set in stone.

At its January meeting, the board waived the property tax cap for the fiscal year beginning in June 2026.

The board also unanimously approved paying $1,800 in dues to the Manhasset Bay Protection Committee.

The committee serves several villages in the Great Neck, Manhasset, and Port Washington areas, and each village owes the same annual fee, which Riscica said he has consistently objected to.

“I pay the same amount as Sands Point. I pay the same amount as the Village of Great Neck. I pay the same amount as Great Neck Plaza. It’s patently unfair,” he said.

The board plans on sending another letter to the Manhasset Bay Protection Committee asking it to re-evaluate its dues structure.

The board unanimously approved $950 to Skinnon and Faber to do an annual audit of the village justice court.

In a meeting with local mayors, Riscica said a proposal was made for each mayor to extend their term as well as the trustees’ terms from two to four years.

Riscica said he was against the extension because as a volunteer position some may realize they are not equipped for or do not have enough time for the role, and two years is a reasonable amount of time to have.

He also gave an update on a meeting he attended regarding the proposed Propel NY Energy project, which is expected to add miles of submarine electric transmission cables meant to improve the region’s electrical grid.

Riscica said the project is supposed to start at the end of the year and will last four years.

The board was most concerned with the area of the project along Northern Blvd., which will affect the village, but Riscica said he was not sure at what point during the four years of the project that the street would have work done.

“I’m a realist, and I like to pick my battles wisely,” Riscica said in response to the pushback the project has received. “This one doesn’t look like a winner to me.”

The next board of trustees meeting will be held on Monday, March 2.