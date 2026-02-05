Four Arrested in Nassau County for Prescription Drug Sales

Four people were arrested by the Nassau County Police Department on Monday, Feb. 2, for the sale of prescription medication, according to a report issued by the 3rd Precinct.

Strategic Response Team officers investigating two locations—the Uptown Restaurant on Prospect Avenue in New Cassel, and Cremosa Market on Post Avenue in Westbury—found that both establishments were openly selling prescription medications.

Both locations were locked and secured for further investigation after the arrests, police said.

Ana G. Pineda Quijada, 50, of Westbury, Ana A. Salvador Soto, 32, of Westbury, Francisco O. Espinal, 48, of New Cassel, and Kendra C. Lopez Collado, 42, of Hicksville, were all charged with Criminal Diversion of Prescription Medication 3rd Degree, police said.

All four defendants were issued appearance tickets returnable to First District Court on Thursday, March 5.

Detective Cabey of the Nassau County Police said in a phone interview that at the time of the arrest police were responding to complaints of liquor license violations at the locations, where police found prescription drugs and “paraphernalia on display.”

Cabey added that when multiple complaints of this nature are received, the narcotics vice squad is typically assigned to monitor the location for public safety.

While the report stated that the illicit medications were “believed to originate from South America,” Cabey said that the police will be using their full range of resources to confirm the illicit medication’s origin.

The investigation is part of Nassau County’s Quality of Life initiative, a range of programs aiming to improve public safety, and environmental and social services. As part of the initiative, the police department ensures compliance with business codes and investigates illegal activities, such as unlicensed medication sales.