New York attorney general deploying legal observers to monitor ICE

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, Feb. 3, plans to deploy legal observers to monitor federal immigration enforcement actions in the state.

Trained personnel in James’ Legal Observation Project will wear purple safety vests as they monitor areas of reported immigration enforcement activity to collect information “that may inform future legal action,” James said in a public statement.

Serving as “neutral witnesses,” the legal observers will work to identify violations of law without interfering with enforcement activity.

The initiative comes in the midst of the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration crackdown, which led to the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, by federal agents in Minnesota.

Video evidence showing federal agents’ aggressive enforcement tactics has spurred protests and outrage across the country.

James, a Democrat, stated, “I am proud to protect New Yorkers’ constitutional rights to speak freely, protest peacefully, and go about their lives without fear of unlawful federal action. We have seen in Minnesota how quickly and tragically federal operations can escalate in the absence of transparency and accountability.”

The initiative will support James’ mandate to “uphold the rule of law and protect the civil rights and constitutional freedoms of all New Yorkers.”

James is also urging New Yorkers to submit videos of federal immigration enforcement actions directly to her office to help determine whether further investigation is needed.