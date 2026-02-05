Farmingdale State College has generated nearly $1 billion economic impact since 2020, report says

Farmingdale State College had an economic impact of nearly $1 billion and created almost 10,000 jobs between 2020 and 2025, according to a study from the Long Island Association Research Institute.

In 2025 alone, the school’s economic impact totaled $272 million, primarily driven by university operations expenditures, which include administrators, faculty, support staff, and more, according to the study, released on Friday, Jan. 30.

The college has increased its investments in physical infrastructure to accommodate new academic programs and is experiencing a construction boom, with new and renovated buildings, including a state-of-the-art computer sciences center under construction, according to the school.

The study projected the future economic impact of campus construction through 2028 to be approximately $250 million.

Steven Kent, the chief economist of the LIA Research Institute, said the school is a pipeline for local success.

“The colleges’ spending, construction, students, and visitors activate the broader economic chain within Nassau and Suffolk Counties. But it is not just dollars. The college transforms its students who mostly stay on Long Island, get high-paying jobs, and create a virtuous circle for our region,” he said.

Long Island Association President and CEO Matt Coehn shared a similar sentiment.

“Farmingdale State College is an economic engine for our region, enabling Long Islanders to obtain a quality education and secure jobs and also serving as a major employer and community asset,” he said.

Robert S. Prezant, Farmingdale State College’s president, said the school plays a “vital role” in the local and regional economy, and with its programs, the school attracts student talent “who will be the future of Long Island’s workforce.”

“Colleges and universities are truly remarkable public assets, not only through our role as a major regional employer, but also as an engine of social mobility, workforce development, and innovation,” he said.

The LIA Research Institute said it used the Impact Analysis for Planning (IMPLAN) software and data system to conduct its economic impact analysis of the school. The calculation included the college’s direct spending from 2020 to 2025, indirect spending by employees, students, and visitors and induced impacts, including the effect on regional businesses, according to the LIA.