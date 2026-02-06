South Sudanese-American activist Simon Deng speaking at Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center

The Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center of Nassau County will host a discussion on modern slavery, human rights and democratic values on Sunday, March 1, featuring South Sudanese-American activist Simon Deng.

Drawing Parallels with Simon Deng is scheduled for 2 p.m. at The Inn at Great Neck at 30 Cutter Mill Road.

Deng, a former child slave who later became a human rights advocate, will be joined in conversation by Alan Mindel, chair of HMTC’s board of directors.

Deng is best known for leading the “Sudan Freedom Walk,” a nearly 300-mile journey from New York City to Washington, D.C., to raise awareness about modern-day slavery and human rights abuses in Sudan and around the world.

Since then, he has continued to speak internationally about forced labor, freedom and the responsibility of individuals and governments to confront injustice.

During the discussion, Deng will reflect on the hardships and resilience that have shaped his life and advocacy.

According to HMTC, the program will examine where modern-day slavery persists, the ongoing challenges to achieving freedom and equality worldwide, and ways individuals can become more informed and engaged in promoting human rights.

The event will take place in Great Neck and is open to the public. A recommended donation of $18 will support HMTC’s educational programming and outreach efforts.

HMTC regularly hosts lectures and discussions aimed at fostering awareness of intolerance, discrimination and human rights violations, connecting historical lessons of the Holocaust to present-day issues.

More information about the event is available through the Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center of Nassau County.