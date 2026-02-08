Mineola’s glue: Sophomore phenom Caitlin Powers

It’s an advantage when a team has someone who can do everything. Someone who can score the most points, be an unselfish player and also lead in a way where their teammates listen and respond to everything they say. It’s rare for this person to be a sophomore.

Mineola girls’ basketball center Caitlin Powers is the “glue” that holds this team together. Although there aren’t any designated team captains, she’s a seasoned veteran, considering she’s been on varsity since her eighth-grade season.

“She is our best leader on the floor and she’s become much more vocal in her sophomore year,” said Mineola head coach Kayla Koch. “It’s crazy to say it because she’s only a sophomore. She’s grown so much in a matter of two years as an eighth grader that now she is the leader. Not just by what she does on the floor, but also with her voice. She has the most seniority on our team as a sophomore, which is crazy, but she does everything we need her to do, whether it’s speaking up in a tough situation or helping a teammate out. She’s really like the glue to what we do. Even without having designated captains, I think she gets the job done regardless of title.”

With two games remaining on the schedule, Powers is averaging 16.3 points per game, which is tied for the 12th most in Nassau County. Even though Mineola won’t be making the playoffs as they sit 8-10 overall and 3-8 in Conference A-1. She’s recorded 15 double-digit performances, with eight of them being 19 points or more.

“I think the offense speaks for itself,” Koch said. “She is a tremendous player. It’s not just her size; it’s the little things she does on the floor. Her footwork has improved a lot since last season. Teams are constantly doubling, if not triple-teaming her every single game. It just shows how much of a threat she truly is and that is the only way people can stop her.”

Powers recorded a career-high 31 points against Valley Stream South on Jan. 31, but it’s not just the offense that lights up the stat sheet. “She loves her blocks,” Koch said, and she even racks up the steals, as evidenced by her five recorded against Wantagh on Jan. 28.

“I love a good block,” Powers said. “Just hearing the crowd get really amped up and knowing I just did that, it’s such a great feeling to have. Even though over the past two years, I’ve gotten called for many, many fouls. So this year I’ve been very good with just hands up straight and then just have it go from there.”

“Defensively, that’s the scrappy part that people don’t always talk about,” Koch said. “She is a block machine and she makes an impact.”

Powers has played basketball, volleyball, and lacrosse for most of her life, but basketball was her first love. Her sixth-grade season holds a special place in her heart.

“I want to say I started when I was around five, but sixth-grade CYO is when it really made an impact on me,” Powers said. “I realized that this was something I wanted to keep pursuing because I had a team of girls that just kept uplifting each other. Even though it is CYO, we all took it very seriously and having that competitive spirit made me realize I wanted to play AAU. And then from AAU, I started building my confidence more and more. Once I got pulled up in eighth grade, I knew his was something within reach.”

With hopes and aspirations to play at the next level, Powers has Division III basketball in her sights. As she enters her junior season, already dominating at the varsity level, what’s next for the Mineola phenom?

“Definitely my ball handling, because now that’s something that I know that I have to work on,” Powers said. Also, [making] outside shots. I’m pretty tall for Mineola, but going in and wanting to play at that collegiate level, I know I’m going to have to grow my game. Like my coach said one time, I’m going to have to learn to take those outside shots and work on my ball handling. My dad and mom have always been there for me. They’ve just been really strong in helping me pursue this.”