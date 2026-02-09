Fountain of Kindness to host its annual Purim Sale

Fountain of Kindness is hosting its annual Purim Sale on Sunday, March 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Congregation Ohel Menachem, 778 Middle Neck Road.

The sale will feature baked goods and mishloach manot, with items priced from $1 to $1,000, offering community members a range of ways to participate and give back.

Fountain of Kindness, a volunteer-run nonprofit founded in 2018, has grown from a small group of six volunteers into an organization of more than 600 dedicated to supporting Jewish families facing hardship.

Over the years, the group has provided groceries and daily living essentials to families in financial need and established bar mitzvah, bridal and fertility funds to help offset the costs of major life events.

Fountain of Kindness also assists families navigating serious medical challenges by helping them find doctors for cancer treatment, surgeries and other complications, and by delivering meals to hospitals or homes.

Children undergoing cancer treatment receive gift baskets filled with new toys, and families in need are sometimes provided transportation to and from hospitals.

In 2025, the organization raised $175,539 and spent $245,163. Of those expenses, 60% went toward program costs, while 20% supported salaries and 20% covered operational expenses.