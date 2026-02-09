Rory Lancman formally announces bid for 7th District state senate seat

Former state Assembly Member Rory Lancman has officially announced he is running against State Sen. Jack Martins to represent the state Senate’s 7th District.

In his press release, Lancman touted his support from prominent Long Island Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, Nassau County Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs, and Assembly Member Charles Lavine.

Since forming his exploratory committee, Lancman said he has raised over $154,000.

Lancman said affordability was the main problem facing Long Islanders and it would be the primary focus of his campaign.

“Across the board, every aspect of life in Nassau County is more expensive than it needs to be,” he said. “We all feel it in our pocketbook every month.”

“I’m a serious problem-solver with experience lowering costs for middle-class families, rooting out waste, combating corruption and making communities safer,” Lancman wrote in his announcement.

Martin’s communications director, Denise Paredes, responded to Lancman’s bid with a statement. “Senator Martins has long been a strong voice for the district as recognized by his years of public service both in Mineola and in the State Senate,” it read.

“More importantly, he’s been a firm bulwark against the so-called progressive, pro-tax policies championed by Lancman in his days as an assemblyman in New York City. It comes as no surprise that Mr. Lancman continues to be out of touch with the priorities of Long Island’s suburban communities.”

“Jack Martins can’t point to a single thing he has accomplished in his time in the State Senate that makes a dent in the cost of living in Nassau County,” Lancman said.

Lancman said as state senator, he would “demand that the county government tighten its belt” before approving further sales tax increases and mentioned that he would push Nassau County to address its property assessment process.

Lancman also said that as a member of the majority party in the state Senate, he would have a better chance at bringing benefits to his constituents.

“He is not anywhere near the rooms where decisions are being made,” Lancman said about Martins.

Lancman highlighted his experience as an assembly member, a New York City council member, a member of the Great Neck Library Board of Trustees and the former vice-chair of the Nassau County Interim Finance Authority.

He is also currently on the board of Nassau University Medical Center and serves as its finance committee chair.

Suozzi wrote in support of Lancman’s decision to run, saying “we need more commonsense Democrats like Rory in Albany.”

Jacobs emphasized Lancman’s experience, writing “Rory Lancman brings the experience, credibility and steady leadership Senate District 7 needs.”

Lavine, Lancman’s former colleague in the Assembly, wrote, “Rory is smart, compassionate, and profoundly dedicated to public service. He will make an excellent state senator.”

The 7th district encompasses Great Neck, Port Washington, Glen Cove, Mineola, Old Westbury, Jericho, Syosset, Brookville, Sea Cliff, Locust Valley, Matinecock, East Norwich, Bayville, Laurel Hollow, and Woodbury.

Lancman lives in Great Neck and he spoke to the concerns of conservative residents in the district.

“You may have voted for Trump because you’re unhappy with the border being improperly policed, but you don’t want the family that you know in the neighborhood pulled off by masked federal agents roaming the streets,” Lancman said.

“I can feel that even people who voted for Trump want a local elected official who’s serious, experienced, and can put an end to the chaos.”