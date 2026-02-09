Roslyn’s Anna Caraccio celebrates 102nd birthday

Anna Caraccio, a Roslyn resident, celebrated her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 3, with family, friends, and community leaders at the Port Washington Adult Activities Center.

Born Feb. 2, 1924, in New York City to Rose and Sabato Cavalluzzo, Caraccio grew up in the Bronx with three sisters and one brother. She married her sweetheart after World War II and began her married life in a rented room, grateful for simple comforts and the promise of the future.

At age 25, following the birth of her first child, Caraccio endured a year-long battle with tuberculosis, spending months apart from her family in upstate New York during her recovery. Her resilience through that period has remained an inspiration to her loved ones.

Today, Caraccio is the mother of three, grandmother of three, and great-grandmother of six. She credits her longevity to good genes, a loving family, and an appreciation for life’s simple blessings.

“Celebrating our dear member Anna Caraccio’s 102nd birthday was a beautiful reminder of what makes the Port Washington Adult Activities Center so special. A place where friendships flourish, generations connect, and milestones are shared together,” said Debbie Greco Cohen, executive director of the center. “We’re grateful to Anna’s family, our members, and local officials who joined us to honor this incredible moment of community and joy.”

The celebration included a bubbly apple cider toast and birthday cake, attended by family members including her son Louis and his wife Mary, and her 96-year-old sister, Rose.

Local officials and community organizations also honored Caraccio. Proclamations were presented by the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation, Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Council Member Mariann Dalimonte, Nassau County Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, and representatives from the offices of U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, Assembly Member Daniel Norber, and state Sen. Jack Martins.