Westbury man arrested after attack on two officers in traffic stop: Police

A Westbury man stopped for a traffic violation near Jericho Turnpike turned violent and combative while resisting arrest, Nassau County Police Department’s Second Squad reported. The arrest was made Friday, Feb. 6, at 8:11 p.m. in Jericho.

According to the report, officers stopped a gray 2006 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on Roxbury Road in the vicinity of Jericho Turnpike. The driver, defendant Edwin Zetina, 44, then “became irate, combative and refused to exit his vehicle,”

police said.

When officers attempted to place Zetina under arrest, he attacked two officers, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment, the report said.

Zetina is charged with two counts of assault, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. He was arraigned on Feb. 7, 2026 at First District Court in Hempstead.