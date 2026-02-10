67-year-old woman dies in house fire in Plainview

A house fire led to the death of an unidentified 67-year-old woman on Saturday, Feb 7, in Plainview.

The fire occurred on Sutton Drive and started at 2:27 a.m. Investigations as to how the fire started are still ongoing.

Chief Andrew Cohen of the Plainview Fire Department was the commander on the scene.

“When we arrived, it was a well advanced fire with a roof collapse”’ said Cohen

The fire engulfed the entirety of the residence.

Firefighters were on the scene about four minutes after receiving the fire alarm alert.

The operation took about seven hours to complete due to the freezing conditions and the intense heat of the fire. Firefighters were unable to make entry into the building to do a search.

“We were met with an extremely heavy fire load [with] a lot of heat. We had extreme cold conditions, freezing ice snow,” Cohen said “ It was a difficult fire to fight.”

A total of 75 firefighters from nine different departments arrived on the scene. First responders from Levittown, Jericho, Melville, Westbury, Farmingdale, Bethpage, Hicksville and Syosset were in attendance to aid in the fire.

There is currently no additional information regarding the victim’s identity or why she couldn’t escape. There were no others injured in the fire.