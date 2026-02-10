Mineola board appoints contractors for well repairs

Mineola’s village board passed two resolutions for repairs on two village wells at its Wednesday, Feb. 4, meeting.

Trustees received three quotes from responsible contractors and selected the lowest quote, according to the meeting’s draft agenda.

For Well No. 5, which required replacing the soft starter for the well’s motor, the village chose PCS – Pump and Process Inc. – for a contract totaling $15,098, according to the agenda. It said the funding was sourced from this fiscal year’s Water Fund Budget, and/or the Water Fund Unreserved Fund Balance.

For Well No. 7, trustees followed the same process to select a contractor. Trustees approved a contract with Maccarone Plumbing Inc. for a total of $11,061.13, according to the agenda. It said the funds will come from the same budgets and the contractor will install a water heater, a mixing valve, and an eyewash station.

Trustees also voted to approve a contract with Starfire Corporation for a fireworks display on July 19, 2026 at a cost of $10,000, according to the meeting agenda.

Due to the recent frigid temperatures, Mineola announced water main breaks throughout the village through a Facebook post.

“If you experience any brown water, run your COLD WATER, not hot, until the water runs clear,” the post read.

Village Clerk Bryan Rivera said that all of the main breaks were fixed as soon as possible.

At the meeting, trustees also approved 13 tow car licenses for 2026 and designated Cross Island Wrecker Svc. as the village’s authorized tow car for abandoned vehicles, waiving its registration fees.

The board passed a motion approving election inspectors and poll workers for this year’s March 18 village election.