Roslyn’s third annual Celebration of Color showcases talented performers

Elaborate, flashy dance routines bursting with teen spirit and theatrical skill were punctuated by shrieks of joy from the audience, as the performers caught mock weapons after tossing them high into the air and swirled giant, vibrantly colored flags to pulsating music. Such was the joyously upbeat scene at Roslyn’s third annual Celebration of Color on Saturday, Feb. 7, at Long Island University Post’s Pratt Recreational Center.

Hosted by the Roslyn High School Colorguard and Roslyn Band Fans, a parent organization, the community “winter guard” event brought together more than 250 student performers from 11 regional high schools, guest ensemble Fusion Winter Guard of Parsippany, N.J.— 2024 Winter Guard International World Champions—and roughly 1,000 attendees.

Often dubbed the “sport of the arts,” winter guard features thematic productions of choreographed dance with bedazzled costumes, colorful flags, and mock rifles and sabers, performed to recorded music. Winter guard, running from November to April, is the indoor version of color guard, which is performed outdoors alongside a marching band as a kind of interpretive dance ensemble.

“I think the kids had a great time tonight and they gave amazing performances,” said Dina Ramalhete, a Roslyn color guard staff member. “It was the best turnout we could have hoped for.”

The students’ enthusiasm and commitment to their craft was evident in every step of their high level performances. With themes ranging from country and rock stars to Scrabble, jungle, and enchanted dreams, the multifaceted showcase offered something for everyone.

Anthony DeMarino, director of Roslyn’s color guard, said they began hosting the winter show to provide the Long Island color guard programs with a chance to come together and showcase their work.

“It’s a fun outlet for everyone,” DeMarino said, noting that he has been part of color guard his entire adult life. “The students learn the art of performance and they also learn important life skills along the way.”

Collaboration and teamwork are high on the list of skills that the students and community members cultivate through the program.

“As a parent, I join this activity because of my kids, but then being part of the community you meet so many parents, staff, and administrators,” said Roslyn Band Fans volunteer Chelsea Cheng, whose daughter Chloe is one of the team’s three captains. “It becomes a big family and you share the passion with everyone for four years.”

Cheng added that Chloe’s passion for her craft leads to “wearing the grass out” in the backyard from constant practice. Cheng’s older daughter, Casey, was a former Roslyn team captain. She graduated in 2025.

The Celebration of Color is a noncompetitive event, allowing teams to debut their programs ahead of the winter guard competitive season. The event has grown in each of its three iterations, expanding from six to eight to 12 participating high schools, and broadening as a regional attraction.

This year’s showcase featured performances by Brentwood, Hicksville, Mineola, Sachem, Malverne, Walt Whitman and Copiague high schools, and two groups from the greater tri-state area.

Among Long Island schools, Roslyn is currently the only color guard program on Long Island, and one of only a few in New York state, to compete at the highest level. Roslyn’s past performances earned them a top 25 national ranking in Division A, before advancing to the Open Division.

Up next, Roslyn will compete in the East Regional tournament in March, followed by the Winter Guard International World Championships in Dayton, Ohio, in April.

Roslayn’s junior captains Alexa Steinvurzel and Chloe Cheng said that the long hours and hard work put in by their close-knit team paid off.

“It felt good tonight,” Steinvurzel said. “It’s really rewarding to see so much improvement from our whole team.

“Before a show it can be really nerve-wracking,” Chloe Cheng said. “But when you come off the floor after performing it’s the best feeling ever.”