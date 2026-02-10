Sacred Heart Academy named to College Board’s AP School Honor Roll

The College Board announced that Sacred Heart Academy has earned Platinum distinction on the 2025 Advanced Placement School Honor Roll for the second consecutive year, the highest level of recognition awarded.

Fewer than 8% of schools nationwide receive this honor, placing Sacred Heart Academy among a select group of schools recognized for exceptional achievement in Advanced Placement programming.

This highest recognition given by The College Board distinguishes Sacred Heart Academy as a premier Catholic preparatory school for young women. This distinction reflects exceptional performance in three key areas.

College Culture, defined as the number of graduating seniors who completed at least one AP course. College Credit, demonstrated by student success in earning AP scores of 3 or higher.

College Optimization, achieved by students completing five or more AP courses during high school, with at least one taken in ninth or tenth grade. The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools nationwide whose AP programs deliver measurable results while expanding access and opportunity.

Schools are honored annually for their commitment to fostering a strong college-going culture, increasing access to college-level coursework, and preparing students for academic success beyond high school.

SHA offers nearly 20 Advanced Placement college-level courses that help students develop critical thinking skills and academic rigor, often saving time and money in college. Students also benefit from numerous opportunities for engagement, leadership, and personal growth within a supportive environment that both challenges and nurtures them.

Through rigorous academics, competitive athletics, vibrant performing arts, and a strong foundation in spiritual values, students are prepared to lead with courage, compassion, and commitment.