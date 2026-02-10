Nassau officials face shortened terms after court ruling

A change to New York’s election calendar upheld last fall by the state’s highest court altered the length of terms for officials elected in 2025, sending many Nassau County officeholders back to the ballotBOXsooner than originally expected.

The New York State Court of Appeals unanimously upheld a 2023 law requiring most county and town elections to be held in even-numbered years, on Oct. 16. The ruling ended a two-year legal battle and set in motion a statewide shift aimed at aligning local elections with higher-turnout state and federal contests.

As a result, many officials elected in Nassau County during the 2025 odd-year elections began serving shortened terms. Those elected to two-year terms will serve just one year before standing for re-election in 2026. Officials elected to four-year terms will serve three years and return to the ballot in 2028.

Starting in 2026, municipalities across the state are required to begin transitioning their odd-year elections to even years. The law applies to most county and town offices, including county executives, county legislators, town supervisors and town council members.

In Nassau County, offices affected by the change included the North Hempstead town supervisor, Hempstead town supervisor and several Nassau County legislative seats, all of which will appear on the ballot again sooner than under the previous election schedule.

Gov. Kathy Hochul praised the court’s decision, calling it a win for voter participation.

“The Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision to uphold New York’s even-year election law is a victory for democracy and all New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a statement. “I championed this legislation because I believe our state is stronger when more people have the opportunity to make their voices heard.

“By aligning local elections with the state and federal calendar, we’re making it easier for New Yorkers to participate in government,” she said. “At a time when voting rights are under attack across the nation, New York is proudly moving in the opposite direction.”

The statute does not apply to New York City or to certain countywide offices, including sheriff, county clerk and district attorney. Town justice positions, some judicial offices, villages, cities and offices with three-year terms in place prior to Jan. 1, 2025, are also exempt.

The 2025 elections marked the final time many Nassau County candidates ran for office in an odd-numbered year. Future races for affected county and town positions will now coincide with even-year elections, when voters also choose governor, attorney general, comptroller, members of Congress, state legislators and judges.

Supporters of the law have said the change is intended to boost voter participation and reduce election costs by consolidating contests. Critics have argued it disrupts local governance and shortens terms approved by voters.

With the court’s decision, the shift to even-year elections is now settled law, reshaping the election cycle and term lengths For local officials across Nassau County and much of New York state.