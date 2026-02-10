Suozzi, Gillen report millions in campaign funds as Long Island races take shape

U.S. Reps. Tom Suozzi and Laura Gillen have reported substantial campaign receipts this election cycle as both Democrats seek to hold competitive House seats representing parts of Long Island and Queens, according to Federal Election Commission disclosures.

Suozzi, a Democrat representing New York’s 3rd Congressional District, raised $3,246,484 in campaign receipts from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2025, FEC records show. That total includes $2,107,465 in individual contributions and more than $1 million in contributions from other committees, with no loans reported. His campaign spent roughly $799,568 during the same period and entered 2026 with $4,481,257 in cash on hand, the filings show.

Suozzi’s largest individual contribution during the period came from Andrew DiLoreto, who donated $7,000 to Suozzi for Congress on Jan. 31, 2025, according to FEC data. He also received a $5,000 contribution from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Political Action Committee, a committee affiliated with one of Washington’s most powerful pro-Israel lobbying groups, which makes limited political contributions under federal campaign finance rules.

Suozzi and Gillen also each reported a $5,000 contribution from Stop Project 2025, a political action committee that describes its mission as opposing “Project 2025,” a conservative policy blueprint critics say would expand executive power and reshape federal agencies, by educating voters and supporting candidates against that agenda.

Suozzi’s fundraising strength reflects his established presence in the district, which he reclaimed in 2024 after previously representing the area from 2017 to 2022. The district has drawn national interest and outside spending, with both parties viewing the seat as competitive in the 2026 cycle. Independent expenditures supporting or opposing Suozzi are also tracked separately on FEC data.

In the neighboring 4th Congressional District, Rep. Laura Gillen, a Democrat seeking re-election, reported $2,858,865 in total receipts for her campaign during the 2025 filing period. Her campaign posted $691,786 in total disbursements and reported $2,190,282 in cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2025, according to FEC summary data.

Gillen’s funding includes nearly $1.94 million in individual contributions and about $659,100 in other committee contributions. Party committee support accounted for a modest portion of her receipts, and she reported no campaign loans.

Gillen’s top individual contributor during the filing period was Clayt Freed, who gave $7,000 to Gillen for NY on Feb. 1, 2025, FEC records show.

Both representatives have also highlighted legislative and appropriations accomplishments.

Gillen’s office says she secured more than $3.2 million in federal community project funding for Nassau County, part of a fiscal year 2026 bipartisan spending package that included investments in water infrastructure and security cameras for law enforcement.

Suozzi, meanwhile, has emphasized his long record on environmental and infrastructure issues and his ability to draw support from a broad range of individual donors.

The fundraising figures set the stage for what are expected to be closely watched races in suburban New York, with both campaigns gearing up for the 2026 general election cycle.