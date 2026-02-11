Port Washington students report decline in school culture, survey shows

Students in the Port Washington School District are reporting a decline in school culture compared with previous years, according to a recent district survey.

During the board of education meeting held on Tuesday, Feb. 10, the assistant superintendent of curriculum, Sean Feeney, presented statistics showing an 8% decline from the year prior.

Students feel that there is no consistent punitive system within the school district. Students feel that teachers are not giving equal punishment to all students, the survey found.

Sandra Alvarez, a member of the curriculum committee, raised the concern of a possible breach in conduct on the teacher’s behalf.

“Some of the common themes as far as rules and punitive approaches, that sounds [to be a] very code of conduct [concern],” Alvarez said.

Another issue raised was the amount of homework given to fourth- and fifth-graders. The presentation showed that fourth and fifth-graders felt that they were receiving too much homework, which could be hindering their lives outside of school.

Fourth- and fifth-graders should not receive more than 60 minutes. If students are receiving more than this amount, this would be a policy violation, according to the school district

“The policy is very clear that homework should not interfere with work after school, family obligations,” said Deborah Brooks, a member of the policy and personnel committee. “It should not take so much of a child’s time that they are denied opportunities to engage in other activities of their own choosing.”

Both issues have raised concerns of violations amongst the Port Washington School District faculty.

The survey used allowed participation between students, staff, and parents.

Kara Miller, a mother who participated in the survey, says she agrees with the homework concern and feels that her children are spending more time with homework.

“I was one of the few families that did respond to that survey and I did explicitly write a comment that I felt that the elementary school students do receive too much homework for their age,” said Miller.

The board of education will hold another meeting on Friday, Feb. 13, to continue discussion of the district’s climate survey results.