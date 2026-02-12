School board speaks out against charter school expansion

The East Williston school board voted unanimously to formally support the New York State School Board Association’s work to advocate for legislation supporting public school districts amid charter school expansions at its Tuesday, Feb. 10 meeting.

“There are increasing numbers of charter schools going up across the island,” East Williston Board of Education President Mark Kamberg said. “These charter schools are diverting publicly funded tax dollars to their system.”

He said diverting tax money to charter schools negatively affects public school budgets, such as those in the East Williston district.

Kamberg said that charter schools are not regulated by school boards or elected officials, and the work of the school boards association in seeking further legislation is important.

“What we’re doing tonight is passing a simple resolution reaffirming our position and asking [the New York State School Board Association] to continue their efforts in lobbying against the unregulated effects of charter schools,” he said.

The board announced that, alongside the district administration, it has been developing a budget proposal for the 2026-2027 school year.

Kamberg said that a first draft of the budget has been supplied to the board, which will be reviewed in the coming work session before a more finalized draft is presented to the public at future meetings.

David Keefe, the district’s Nassau Board of Cooperative Educational Services representative and former school board trustee, presented a preliminary budget review for the program.

He said he expects the organization’s administrative budget to rise by about 2.7% next year, driven by increases in liability coverage, workers’ compensation funds, and technology, among other smaller increases.

The board also recognized students for their performance in the Nassau County Math Tournament, with both team and individual events.

The district also honored students for creative expression with art and writing awards. Numerous students across high school grades were honored for poetry, essays, and creative writing.

District officials also recognized Jennifer Campagnoli-Kearney for receiving the ASSET Bright Lights Award, which honors educators who integrate innovative technology into their teaching.