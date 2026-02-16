Carle Place schools celebrate Global School Play Day

Carle Place’s Cherry Lane and Rushmore Avenue schools took part in Global School Play Day on Wednesday, Feb. 4, an international initiative that promotes unstructured, screen-free play as a way to support students’ social, emotional and cognitive development.

Throughout the day, students engaged in games, arts and crafts and collaborative activities designed to encourage creativity, teamwork and problem solving without the use of digital devices. At both schools, they worked together on group projects and played board games, using their imagination and cooperation to guide their learning experiences.

“Play is a critical part of a child’s growth, helping to strengthen creativity, collaboration and problem-solving skills,” said Lauren Moriarty, principal of Cherry Lane School. “Global Play Day promotes unstructured, screen-free activities that give students the opportunity to learn through exploration and imagination. When children are able to guide their own play, they develop independence, resilience and the thinking skills that support long-term learning.”

“Providing students with opportunities for unstructured, social play is more important than ever,” said Chris Scardino, principal of Rushmore Avenue School. “Activities that encourage creativity, collaboration and face-to-face interaction allow students to build essential skills, and sometimes the simplest games create the most meaningful experiences.”