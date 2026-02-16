Great Neck South Middle School earns first place at Science Bowl

For the second consecutive year, a team from Great Neck South Middle School earned first place at the Regional Middle School Science Bowl and will advance to the National Science Bowl in Washington, D.C., this April.

The regional competition was held Jan. 29 at Brookhaven National Laboratory and featured middle-school teams from across Long Island and New York City. South Middle was represented by two teams in the fast-paced question-and-answer tournament, which tests students’ knowledge in biology, chemistry, Earth science, physics, energy and math.

South Middle School’s Team 1 captured the overall championship and a berth in the national competition. Team members are Damian Fung, Bruce Peng, Nathan Yu, Zale Zhang and Lucas Zhen.

South Middle School’s Team 2 also turned in a strong performance, finishing third in the STEM challenge portion of the event. Team members are Yizheng Chen, Anthony Li, Neil Shilagani, Allen Wang and Owen Zou.

The National Science Bowl brings together top teams from regional competitions across the country to compete in a multi-day academic tournament focused on science and mathematics. The event is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy.

South Middle School’s Science Bowl teams are coached by Elizabeth Ege, Nathan Wong and Tobias Hatten, the school’s Science Department chair.

With back-to-back regional titles, South Middle will return to the national stage looking to build on last year’s experience against some of the country’s top middle-school science students.