Cinema Arts Centre to host acclaimed filmmaker Debra Granik at a screening of her new documentary

The Cinema Arts Centre will welcome one of contemporary American cinema’s most vital and uncompromising voices, Debra Granik, for an in-person screening of her latest documentary, “Conbody vs. Everybody.”

The event is a centerpiece of a limited retrospective examining Granik’s body of work, which has consistently illuminated the lives of those at the edges of American society with empathy and striking cinematic precision.

Granik will appear in person to present “Conbody vs. Everybody,” an epic, New York–set documentary that follows formerly incarcerated individuals as they navigate reentry through an unconventional fitness program founded by a former inmate.

Expanding Granik’s long-standing interest in systems of survival, resilience, and community, the film offers an intimate, ground-level portrait of lives shaped by incarceration and the struggle to rebuild in its aftermath.

Over the past two decades, Debra Granik has established herself as one of the most distinctive filmmakers working today.

Her breakthrough feature, “Winter’s Bone” (2010), premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize, and went on to receive four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

Granik and co-writer Anne Rosellini were also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Her debut feature, “Down to the Bone” (2004), earned the Sundance Dramatic Directing Award, following her earlier Sundance win for Best Short with “Snake Feed” (1998).

Granik’s subsequent work has continued to bridge fiction and documentary with remarkable sensitivity. Her documentary Stray Dog (2015) received an Independent Spirit Award nomination, while “Leave No Trace” (2018) premiered at Sundance and screened in the Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival, earning widespread critical acclaim for its restrained, deeply humane storytelling.

Through spare narratives and close attention to place and social structures, Granik’s films reveal the emotional and economic forces shaping contemporary American life. This retrospective offers audiences a rare opportunity to engage with a filmmaker whose work insists on seeing and listening to those too often left unseen.

In addition to “Conbody vs. Everybody,” the retrospective will feature “Winter’s Bone: (2010), a stark and suspenseful portrait of rural poverty and familial loyalty that announced Granik as a major new voice in American cinema; and “Leave No Trace” (2018), a restrained, deeply humane drama about a father and daughter living off the grid, praised for its emotional precision and compassionate depiction of life on the margins.



Screening Schedule:

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Sunday, March 8 at 7 p.m.

Leave No Trace (2018)

Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m.

Conbody Vs Everybody (2024)

Sunday, March 22 at 12 p.m.

with director Debra Granik in person

Location:

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave, Huntington

Fees per screening:

$18 Public | $11 Cinema Arts Centre Members

You can purchase tickets or find more information about these and other events on the Cinema Arts Centre website: www.cinemaartscentre.org