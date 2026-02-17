7 fires sweep Nassau County in 13 hours

Seven fires broke out across Nassau County in a 13-hour stretch extending into early Sunday, Feb. 15, injuring one person, displacing 17 residents and drawing about 450 firefighters from multiple departments, authorities said.

The blazes — five of them in homes — are the latest in a recent spate of fires in the county dating to Feb. 6, according to officials.

Efforts to reach Nassau Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro were unavailing.

The first fire was reported at 11:42 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, on Ray Street in Seaford. A neighbor carried a woman from the house, but no injuries were reported. About 40 firefighters brought the blaze under control within 20 minutes, and two residents were displaced.

At 1:21 p.m. on Saturday, a fire on Baisley Avenue in East Rockaway left one man with burns to his face and hands and displaced two residents. Approximately 75 firefighters extinguished the fire in about 40 minutes.

Three residents were displaced in Valley Stream after a 3 p.m. fire Saturday at a home on South Waldinger Street. There were no injuries, and 60 firefighters responded.

In Lynbrook, about 75 firefighters battled a 6:30 p.m. blaze at a Public Works Department garage near Crab Avenue. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

Just before 9 p.m. in Wantagh, 75 firefighters responded to a fire on the exterior of a private home that displaced five residents. Live electrical wires fell onto a neighboring building, prompting evacuations there as well. No injuries were reported.

An 11:39 p.m. fire on Cramer Court in Baldwin displaced five residents from a two-story private house. About 50 firefighters brought the blaze under control within 15 minutes.

The seventh fire during the 13-hour period was reported at 12:34 a.m. Sunday at a commercial building on Franklin Avenue in Franklin Square. Roughly 75 firefighters extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said investigators from the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office and the police arson and bomb squad are working to determine the causes of the fires.