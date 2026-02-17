Pizzerias join fundraiser for late Officer Espinosa

Long Island Pizza Strong will enter its fourth year on Feb. 25, with this time’s proceeds going to help the family of Nassau Police Officer Patricia Espinosa, who was killed by a suspected drunk driver in January.

The fundraiser will bring together 277 pizzerias across the island to donate $5 per pie sold.

Espinosa, 42, died while on her way to work in a crash caused by 20-year-old Matthew Smith, who was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

“Officer Espinosa served with honor, courage, and compassion, and her death in a violent crash caused by a driver charged with DWI is a profound loss to our department, our county, and every community she protected,” said Tommy Shevlin, president of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents the department’s rank-and-file officers.

“Someone very close to us reached out and asked if we could do this in her memory,” co-founder and lead organizer Alyssa Guidice said. “We hope that it’s as successful as our last three.”

Guidice says she does not know exactly what the money will be used for, but it will go towards Espinosa’s husband, and could be used to support his daughter and the whole family.

In past fundraisers, Pizza Strong has raised money for struggling businesses after COVID, suicide prevention and other causes in support of police and the community.

Guidice said the organization is accepting donations,while any pizzeria that wants to join can reach out on Instagram to be part of the fundraiser.