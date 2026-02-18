Water main break closes Nassau County Museum of Art

The Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn will remain closed until March 21 after sub-freezing temperatures caused a water main connected to the mansion’s fire sprinkler system to burst earlier this month.

The break occurred Monday, Feb. 9, when a water main connected to the building’s fire sprinkler system ruptured, sending water into the lower level of the historic mansion, Executive Director Beth Horn said.

No artwork was damaged, and the structure itself did not sustain permanent damage.

The Nassau County Department of Public Works responded immediately to remediate the flooding and inspect the building’s heat, electric and water systems, Horn said. While those systems are now in good working order, repairs to the fire sprinkler system are still needed before the museum can reopen to the public.

“Magnificent historic structures require special care throughout their lives,” Horn said in a message to the museum community. “While we would prefer to plan this work with more lead time, the mansion has made its demands known now. Our response is both timely and thorough, so the museum can continue to serve as a remarkable venue in which to discover the world of art for generations to come.”

As a safety precaution, staff de-installed the exhibition “Real, Surreal, Photoreal,” shortening its run, Horn said. The museum will reopen with four new exhibitions on Saturday, March 21: “250 Years of Art on Long Island,” “Influence and Identity | Twentieth Century Portrait Photography from the Bank of America Collection,” “Profiles in Color: The Paintings of Andres Valencia” and “National Pastime: The Baseball Show.”

Horn said all advance tickets purchased for admission, lectures and other programs during the closure period will be refunded. Members will automatically receive a one-month extension added to their memberships.

“We sincerely apologize to you for any inconvenience that this closure may cause and thank you for understanding,” Horn said. “We are profoundly disappointed to shorten the run of such a stunning exhibition.”

Despite the mansion’s temporary closure, the Manes Art Education Center will remain open, with classes, workshops and events continuing as scheduled, Horn said. The museum’s 145-acre estate, including 44 outdoor sculptures, a century-old pinetum and wooded trails, also remains open to the public.

“Spring 2026 will be here soon — as will the museum’s reopening,” Horn said. “We look forward to welcoming you back to a new season of creative experiences here.”