New candidate running for Village of Farmingdale trustee, Village of Massapequa Park trustees seek reelection

The two villages in southeast Naasau County will hold elections for their boards of trustees in March, with the Village of Farmingdale likely to have a newly elected official.

Two trustee positions are up for grabs in both the Village of Farmingdale and the Village of Massapequa Park for the March 18 election.

In Farmingdale, Trustees Cheryl Parisi and Craig Rosasco’s terms are set to expire, with only Parisi running for reelection. Rosasco has put his name in the running for the village justice, running unopposed.

Allison Ingram is running to replace Rosasco as a trustee on the board. She has never been an elected official and has lived in Farmingdale for her entire life.

Ingram has an associate’s degree from Nassau Community College and has worked as a legal secretary for Cravith, Swaine & Moore, a white-shoe law firm based in New York City, for over 28 years.

She said she moved to the village from South Farmingdale in 2014 and said she loves how tight-knit the village is.

“We walk everywhere with the kids and I have a really strong sense of pride to be part of such a tight-knit community,” she said.

As an elected official, Ingram said she wants to be approachable to community members and wants to continue the success of the village.

“I feel very strong about Farmingdale,” she said. “I think the village has come a long way and is doing so well and it would be an honor to serve. Farmingdale is part of who I am.”

Ingram said she has attended several village meetings in recent months to get a sense of what it is like to serve.

“It’s time for me to step up and give back to the community that has given so much to my family and me,” she said.

Parisi and Ingram are the only two candidates for the two seats with four-year terms.

Parisi has been a trustee for more than 12 years and currently serves as chair of the village’s Beautification Committee.

She is currently a member of the Farmingdale/Bethpage Historical Society and the co-president of the Women’s Club of Farmingdale. Parisi also previously served as the recording secretary for the St. Luke’s Church Council.

Parisi owns and operates Artistic Concepts, a graphics arts business in the village.

Rosasco is a managing partner at the law firm of Turley, Redmond & Rosasco, which represents both injured residents and veterans of the state. He serves as the chair of the Farmingdale Village Planning Board.

Rosasco is also a member of the Nassau County Bar Association, where he serves on the Grievance Committee and is a member of the Nassau County Colombian Lawyers Association and the Injured Workers Bar Association.

Village Justice Anthony Addeo is not seeking reelection.

In Massapequa Park, Trustees Dana Durso and Todd Svec are running unopposed for reelection. Each trustee would serve an additional two-year term if victorious.

Durso, a realtor with Signature Premier Properties, has served on the board since 2020.

Svec has lived in Massapequa Park for most of his life and works at Arlo Drug Store, a business he once owned.

Village Justice Krista C. Palleschi is also running unopposed for a new three-year term.