Hicks Landscapes of Westbury honored with 2025–2026 Environmental Enhancement Awards

Hicks Landscapes, the design division of Hicks Nurseries, won four awards from the 2025–2026 Long Island Nursery and Landscape Association Environmental Enhancement Awards. The awards gala will be held Thursday, Feb. 26, at Larkfield in East Northport, New York.

The company’s award-winning projects, representing residential entrances, garden retreats, and recreational landscapes, received two gold awards, one silver, and one bronze, for excellence in design, craftsmanship, and execution. The awards were judged by a panel of horticultural experts, landscape architects, and architects.

“Each of these projects reflects a thoughtful balance of beauty, function, and long-term value, we come to expect from Hicks Landscapes,” said Carol Isles, administrative director of the association, in a statement. “The judges and committee congratulate Hicks Landscapes on their meticulous work and continued pursuit of excellence in our industry.”

Hicks Landscapes, which has been in business for over 172 years at their Westbury location, won the gold award in the “Residential Entrance” category for designing a front yard with plantings, walkways, and an enhanced driveway design with a welcoming, striking appearance.

The company described the “curb appeal” of the design as “dramatically elevated, with the entrance presenting a formal yet light aesthetic that harmonizes with the renovated home.”

The company was awarded a second gold in the “Passive Use Area” category for transforming a hazardous slope into a safe, multi-level retreat that allows the family to enjoy their backyard. The company said the design balanced engineering with horticultural expression through terracing, retaining walls, and plantings, featuring lush gardens, patios, and a fire pit.

Hicks Landscapes earned a silver award in the “Mini-Scape” category for its elegant, layered landscape design featuring a bluestone patio and an English cottage garden.

Finally, the design firm won a bronze award in the “Active Use Area” category for its recreational outdoor space, featuring a swimming pool and lounge area, complementing the property’s architectural heritage and harbor views.

“As a sixth-generation family business, we’ve built our reputation by designing landscapes that fit the way people actually live,” William Winiecki, General Manager of Hicks Landscapes, said in a statement. “Outdoor spaces should feel like a natural extension of the home. These awards are a testament to our team’s ability to translate a client’s vision and bring that idea to life through creative, beautifully executed design.”