Lutheran Church of Our Savior to host organ recital featuring Federico Teti

The Lutheran Church of Our Savior will usher in March with what organizers describe as a roaring celebration of music, hosting an organ recital Friday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m.

Federico Teti, the church’s director of music for the past 15 years, will perform works by classical composers including Johann Sebastian Bach, Felix Mendelssohn and Cesar Franck.

Teti, known to parishioners as “Maestro,” studied piano, choral conducting, organ and composition at the Santa Cecilia Conservatory of Music in Rome, graduating with highest honors. He won first prize in the Competition for Young Organists, “Rome 1981,” and his performance was broadcast on RAI, Italian National Radio.

He later pursued advanced studies in organ performance at Juilliard School in New York City, where he also studied harpsichord. Teti made his Lincoln Center debut at Alice Tully Hall, performing on the Theodore Kuhn tracker organ, and made his conducting debut at Paul Hall at Lincoln Center, leading Frederic Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2.

In 2011, Teti performed in a benefit concert in Japan to aid victims of the earthquake and tsunami.

The church, located at 12 Franklin Ave., describes its mission as embracing visitors of all backgrounds with “a living, daring confidence in God’s grace.” Organizers said the recital is open to the public regardless of religious affiliation.

Admission is free, though donations will be accepted to support the church’s ministries. A reception will follow the performance, offering attendees an opportunity to meet Teti.

For more information, call 516-767-0603 or visit the church’s social media pages.