Former state Sen., Oyster Bay Town Clerk Carl Marcellino died at 83

Carl Marcellino, who previously served for 24 years in the state senate, as a clerk for the Town of Oyster Bay, and as a member of the Syosset School District Board of Education, died on Wednesday, Feb. 18. He was 83.

Carl Louis Marcellino was born in Brooklyn on Dec. 23, 1942, and grew up in Queens. He attended New York University, where he received a bachelor’s and master’s degree and later received a professional diploma from St. John’s University. Marcellino then worked as a teacher and administrator in the New York City Public School system and eventually moved to Syosset.

From 1984 to 1986, Marcellino served as a trustee on the Syosset School District’s Board of Education.

In 1987, Marcellino was elected Oyster Bay town clerk, a position he held for eight years.

In 1995, Marcellino ran as a Republican for the state Senate District 5 seat, beating Democratic challenger Mary McCaffrey in a special election. Marcellino went on to represent the district, which spanned from Syosset to East Northport in Suffolk County, for 24 years.

While serving in the state Senate, Marcellino introduced over 100 laws, including water and environmental protection bills, as well as the county’s first ban on handheld cellphones while driving.

He served as chair of both the Senate Education and Environmental Conservation Committee and the Senate Investigations and Government Operations Committee at points during his tenure in office.

Marcellino lost his bid for reelection in 2018 to James Gaughran.

State Assembly Republican Leader Ed Ra (R-Garden City South) said Marcellino’s death is “deeply saddening.”

“He understood the importance of leadership and preparation, and he brought both to his work in Albany every day,” Ra said in a statement while also saying he gives his condolences to the Marcellino’s family.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said on Facebook that Marcellino served his community with distinction.

“He played a leading role in advancing environmental protections, preserving open space, and strengthening water quality safeguards that directly benefited our coastal communities. He was also a strong supporter of public safety initiatives and local infrastructure investments, always focused on delivering tangible results for his constituents,” Saladino said.

Marcellino is survived by his wife, Patricia Marcellino, his daughter, Jean Marcellino, his son, Carl Philip Marcellino and four grandchildren.