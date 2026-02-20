National Grid is here to help you navigate the colder months by keeping your home comfortable and your energy bills affordable. The extreme cold we have experienced this winter has increased energy use for many of our customers. We offer a range of solutions to help your budget, including financial assistance and flexible payment plans.

Our dedicated Consumer Advocates are available to assist low- to moderate-income eligible customers with managing energy costs. They provide personalized support, specialized payment arrangements, and guidance to programs and services both within and outside National Grid. These include our Energy Affordability Program (EAP) and the Enhanced Energy Affordability Program (EEAP), the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), Temporary Assistance, and National Grid’s Neighborhood Heating Fund.