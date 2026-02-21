Schneps Media’s Healthcare Heroes to honor New York’s finest medical professionals this April

New York’s most dedicated doctors, nurses, administrators, and the varied healthcare industry will be celebrated at Schneps Media’s Healthcare Heroes on Wednesday, April 15, at Terrace on the Park in Queens.

Hosted by Schneps Media, Healthcare Heroes is an annual event recognizing the outstanding contributions of healthcare professionals serving communities from Manhattan to Montauk. The evening brings together the region’s top medical minds, health advocates, and community changemakers for what organizers call the “Ultimate Networking Event.”

“Healthcare Heroes is our way of saying thank you to the people who show up every day to care for our communities,” said the Schneps Media Events Team. “These honorees represent the very best of what New York’s healthcare community has to offer, their dedication, compassion, and expertise make a difference in the lives of New Yorkers every single day.”

The evening kicks off with a VIP Power Hour, where honorees will have the opportunity to meet one another, connect with sponsors. Guests are invited to arrive at 6 p.m. for cocktails, food, and networking, followed by a high-energy awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds from the evening’s raffle will benefit a local cause.

Schneps Media, publishers of amNY Metro, The Queens Courier, Bayside Times, Flushing Times, Brooklyn Paper, Bronx Times, Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers, and more, has spent decades recognizing excellence across New York’s professional communities through its signature events series.

Nominations are open and tickets are now available. For more information, visit HealthCareHeroesNY.com or contact Events@schnepsmedia.com

Sponsorship opportunities are also available.