Nominate a Long Island Top Workplace for 2026

Great workplaces don’t happen by accident. They are built to bring out the best in people. If you know of one, nominate it as a Top Workplace on Long Island.

For the sixth year, Schneps Media Long Island will honor outstanding workplace culture in the region. Any organization with 50 or more employees in Suffolk and Nassau counties is eligible to compete for a Top Workplaces award. Standout companies will be honored in fall 2025.

Anyone can nominate an outstanding company. The nomination deadline is April 3. Employers can be public, private, non-profit, a school, or even a government agency. To nominate an employer or for more information on the awards, just go to litopworkplaces.com or call 516-274-0621.

There is no cost to participate. To qualify as a Long Island Top Workplace, employees evaluate their workplace using a short 26-question survey that takes just a few minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through mid-June.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 70 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a celebration of excellence,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “It serves as a reminder of the vital role a people-first workplace experience plays in achieving success.”

For the 2025 awards, more than 3,000 organizations on Long Island were invited to survey their employees. Based on employee survey feedback, 45 earned recognition as Top Workplaces.