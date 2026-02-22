Harlem Globetrotters return to Nassau Coliseum during 100-year anniversary tour showcase

The Harlem Globetrotters brought energy, passion and enthusiasm back to the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in their first appearance at the arena since 2017.

The exhibition team, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season, left the game Saturday, Feb. 21 victorious thanks to an amped Uniondale crowd. This was the driving force late in the fourth quarter, when a mid-range shot sealed the win. Cheese Chisholm spoke to Long Island Press about what it means to be one of their longest tenured members during this historic tour.

“It is really important to us because of all the older players that came before us and what we are trying to do now,” he said during a pregame event for fans. “The Globetrotetters have so much rich history from the slam dunk alley-oop, getting through segregation, and being one of the first organizations to allow African Americans to play the game of basketball.”

Family friendly antics are, as always, the backdrop of the Globetrotters’ brand of basketball. Formed in 1926, the group emphasizes the crafty skill sets that each member brings to the court. This is in addition to highlighting the work ethic of Black players and, later, the inclusion of female athletes.

The team is partially responsible for breaking the NBA’s color barrier, which kept Black players from playing professionally until the Knicks signed Nat Clifton in 1950. Clifton, who was nicknamed “Sweetwater,” was once a Globetrotter, as was basketball icon Wilt Chamberlain.

The success of their brand earned the Globetrotters a spot in the 2002 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The team doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon because they want to showcase their high-energy brand of basketball that made them into this iconic group.

“Now in 2026 I’m really honored to be a part of this organization and we have another 100 more years to go,” Chisholm continued.

Two older fans, who attended the game with their families, talked about what the Globetrotters have done for sports on Long Island.

“Huge impact on the community and entertainment. They bring a lot of fun to families,” one fan told Long Island Press. “I really enjoy it, and my daughter loves it too, and we’re excited to be here.”

Light-hearted shenanigans were at the forefront of the exhibition. The Globtrotters got started early in the first quarter when the team asked fans to lift their children to the tune of “Circle of Life” from Disney’s “The Lion King.”

The unpredictability that comes with Globetrotters continued, as Hammer Harrison took a phone call midway through the second quarter, only to dish out a one-handed alley-oop pass. Jahmani Swanson, known as Hot Shot on the court, got in on the action when he used his feet to dribble the ball on the final possession of the first half.

Although the antics remained at the large, the Globetrotters put on an energetic display of ball movement and slam dunks. These were key towards keeping the contest close, as the Generals led for most of the affair.

However, the Globetrotters refused to back down from defeat.

They put their energy towards the crowd by singing “Swag Surfin’” from artist F. L. Y. Not long after, young fans joined in on the wildly popular “6 7” TikTok dance.

The exhibition at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum is the last time the Globetrotters will perform on Long Island for now, as they are set to take their talents across the country and overseas throughout their 100-year anniversary tour.