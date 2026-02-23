The journey of a volleyball star: Westbury’s scholar-athlete Nevaeh Moody ready for her next chapter

Starting out as a volleyball player relatively late in 7th grade, Westbury High School senior Nevaeh Moody knew she would have to work extra hard to become the top-tier player she longed to be.

Now, as she wraps up her high school career as a four-year varsity player, three-year team captain and 2025 All Nassau County selection, it’s safe to say Moody made it happen. What’s more is that she did it while earning recognition for her academic excellence along the way.

“I’m dedicated to consistently pushing myself to improve through hard work and discipline,” Moody said. “There’s always something I can learn and work on.”

Earlier this month, Moody was awarded a 2025 Nassau County Scholar-Athlete certificate at the Westbury Board of Education meeting by her volleyball coach, Jaclyn Beraud, and the athletic director, Doric Capsis.

“She’s an outstanding volleyball player, and she’s going to leave a big hole in our program,” Beraud said. “Nevaeh is the biggest leader I’ve had in my 13 years of coaching here.”

Beraud praised Moody’s commitment to mentoring younger players and setting the tone for the program year-round.

“Her enthusiasm is always there, in season, off season, and she’s always pushing herself and setting an example for the other girls.”

The 6-foot-tall Moody, an outside hitter for her Westbury squad, has been described in scouting reports as “a quick attacker and a strong blocker” whose athleticism makes her effective against fast-paced offenses and as a player who brings “the intangible qualities” that help team culture.

To further develop her game, Moody has also played as a middle blocker for the Atlantic Volleyball Academy 17 Elite travel team for the last three years.

“I can’t tell you how many hours she puts in working on her game,” Beraud said, noting that Moody always brings back new drills and skills from her travel team to share with her teammates.

Moody’s list of accolades includes a 2023 Nassau County All Conference selection, a 2024 Dragon Scholar-Athlete-Character Award and a spot in the 2025 Nassau County All-Star game.

In 2024, she was ranked second in blocks and first in aces across Long Island, earning her team’s Most Valuable Player award.

Academically, she’s been on the principal’s honor roll and served as student ambassador to the superintendent.

This fall, Moody will continue her journey at SUNY Cortland, majoring in exercise science with aspirations of becoming an athletic trainer. She traces her inspiration to her Westbury athletic trainer, Mona McKenzie, whom Moody has worked with in both volleyball and flag football.

“I am excited to be at a school where I can grow both academically and athletically,” Moody said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge of having to work hard to earn a starting spot on a college team with talented upper-classmen. I want to contribute to the team’s success as much as possible.”

Beraud believes that Moody’s ability to play up to her competition will help facilitate her transition.

“I think Nevaeh will excel at the college level because she’ll be facing more girls on her level,” Beraud said.

Giving her all to volleyball has helped Moody develop as a human being, too.

“I realized early on that the more I trained and improved at my game, the sport was making me a better, more well-rounded person,” Moody said.

And at its core, the game still offers her something more.

“Volleyball is such an expressive sport where you’re able to tap into different emotions,” Moody said. “On the court, I love that I get to be myself and be free.”