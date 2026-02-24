2026 Best of Nassau County contest nominations now being accepted

Those looking to nominate their favorite local businesses and people in the coveted 2026 Best of Long Island contest can now submit nominations through March 25.

The competition, which returns after a one-year hiatus, is expected to be fierce. Thousands of businesses and professionals were nominated in the last Best of Nassau County contest.

Nominations are made by visiting bestofnassau.com, clicking the “Nominate Now” button and entering the name and contact information for the local business or person you want to enter into the contest.

Once the nomination period closes, the top nominees will be advanced to the official ballot. The voting period runs from xxx through July 9. Each of the dozens of categories will have one local winner.

The 11th Best of Nassau County competition has grown into one of the largest business awards programs on LI.

The contest offers participants a chance to nominate and vote on businesses in dozens of subcategories within each category, ranging from restaurants to automotive and everything in between.

Good luck!